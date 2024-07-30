Beko Caffeexperto Automatic Bean To Cup Black

The Beko Caffeexperto Automatic Bean To Cup is finished in Black ensures the ultimate in-home barista experience.

Indulge in the velvety froth on your coffee thanks to this machine's built-in steam nozzle. Whether your preference is a flat white, latte, or cappuccino, the integrated steam nozzle ensures just the right amount of foam for your beverage.

The dual nozzle enables you to brew two coffees simultaneously. Whether it's a cosy coffee or catering to the whole family, this innovative machine ensures you're always ready to serve swiftly and effortlessly.

Crafted to elevate your coffee enjoyment, the clear touch control display simplifies the process of creating your perfect cup with just a single touch.

Choose from this machine's 5 pre-set coffee options, ranging from the classic Americano and Single or Double Espresso to the indulgent Ristretto and Lungo. Each option is meticulously crafted to suit your preferred taste, ensuring a delightful coffee experience every time.

Grind your favourite coffee beans or use pre-ground coffee for a truly customised brewing experience.