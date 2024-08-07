Rediffusion Turbo 2 in 1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A versatile cleaning solution designed for efficiency and convenience. Introducing our Turbo 2-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. Equipped with a turbo power head, it effortlessly picks up dirt from both carpets and hard surfaces. Perfect for pet owners, it features a powerful 22.2V lithium battery that charges quickly and delivers up to 40 minutes of continuous cleaning. The vacuum includes a 2-in-1 brush and crevice tool, LED headlights for improved visibility, and anti-allergy HEPA filter technology. With its boost mode offering two speeds for extra suction and a detachable handle for handheld use, it is ideal for cleaning stairs and worktops. The easy empty bagless cyclonic system and wall-mounted slim design ensure hassle-free maintenance and storage. Turbo power head effectively picks up dirt on carpet and hard surfaces. Ideal for pet hair. 22.2V lithium power ensures quick and efficient charging. 2-in-1 brush and crevice tool. LED headlights improve visibility. Provides up to 40 minutes of power. Anti-allergy HEPA filter technology. Boost mode: 2 speeds for extra suction when needed. 2-in-1 solution with detachable handle and tools. Easily converts to a handheld vacuum, perfect for stairs and worktops. Bagless cylinder easy to empty and maintain. Wall-mounted slim design for lightweight storage