Rediffusion Turbo 2 in 1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Rediffusion Turbo 2 in 1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
A versatile cleaning solution designed for efficiency and convenience.Introducing our Turbo 2-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. Equipped with a turbo power head, it effortlessly picks up dirt from both carpets and hard surfaces. Perfect for pet owners, it features a powerful 22.2V lithium battery that charges quickly and delivers up to 40 minutes of continuous cleaning. The vacuum includes a 2-in-1 brush and crevice tool, LED headlights for improved visibility, and anti-allergy HEPA filter technology. With its boost mode offering two speeds for extra suction and a detachable handle for handheld use, it is ideal for cleaning stairs and worktops. The easy empty bagless cyclonic system and wall-mounted slim design ensure hassle-free maintenance and storage.Turbo power head effectively picks up dirt on carpet and hard surfaces.Ideal for pet hair.22.2V lithium power ensures quick and efficient charging.2-in-1 brush and crevice tool.LED headlights improve visibility.Provides up to 40 minutes of power.Anti-allergy HEPA filter technology.Boost mode: 2 speeds for extra suction when needed.2-in-1 solution with detachable handle and tools.Easily converts to a handheld vacuum, perfect for stairs and worktops.Bagless cylinder easy to empty and maintain.Wall-mounted slim design for lightweight storage
2in140 Minute Run TimeHepa Filtration

