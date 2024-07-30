Russell Hobbs Electric Hand Blender 3 in 1 Desire Matte Charcoal

If you’ve ever wished for a compact, handy appliance to do all the work of several utensils in one, consider your wish granted! The Russell Hobbs Desire Matte Charcoal 3-in-1 Hand Blender will chop your veg, blend your smoothies and whisk your cream with ease. This 500W rated hand blender can prepare up to 600ml of ingredients at the touch of a button. It’s 2 speed settings lets you control the finish to be just how you like it, whether that’s silky smooth or roughly chopped. And with its detachable, easy-clean parts, the washing up is easy to take care off in no time at all.