Living and Home Wooden Bar Table with 4-tier Shelves - White

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

This compact yet spacious piece serves as the dining spot for intimate meals or as a standing working desk to help combat prolonged sitting. With its ample tabletop space, it’s also an ideal display table for showcasing your decorations, plants, and more. Designed for practicality, the table features a robust load-bearing capacity and four-tier open shelves that keep wine bottles and glasses within easy reach. Whether you're enjoying a cozy meal, tackling work tasks, or displaying cherished items, this multifunctional table seamlessly blends functionality with elegance.

This compact yet spacious piece serves as the dining spot for intimate meals or as a standing working desk to help combat prolonged sitting. With its ample tabletop space, it’s also an ideal display table for showcasing your decorations, plants, and more. Designed for practicality, the table features a robust load-bearing capacity and four-tier open shelves that keep wine bottles and glasses within easy reach. Whether you're enjoying a cozy meal, tackling work tasks, or displaying cherished items, this multifunctional table seamlessly blends functionality with elegance.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.