image 1 of Living and Home Round Tea Glass Nesting Coffee Tables - Set of 2
image 1 of Living and Home Round Tea Glass Nesting Coffee Tables - Set of 2image 2 of Living and Home Round Tea Glass Nesting Coffee Tables - Set of 2image 3 of Living and Home Round Tea Glass Nesting Coffee Tables - Set of 2image 4 of Living and Home Round Tea Glass Nesting Coffee Tables - Set of 2image 5 of Living and Home Round Tea Glass Nesting Coffee Tables - Set of 2

Living and Home Round Tea Glass Nesting Coffee Tables - Set of 2

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Living and Home Round Tea Glass Nesting Coffee Tables - Set of 2
The practical Living and Home nesting coffee table set enhances your living space. Featuring open metal frames with a sleek black tint, these tables can be used individually or nested together to save space. The rounded glass surfaces are easy to clean and ideal for displaying small plants or coffee table books, offering style and functionality to your home decor.
Versatile use individually or togetherRound, smooth edges for safety

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here