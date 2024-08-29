Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Beige Upholstered Tufted Dining Bench
image 1 of Living and Home Beige Upholstered Tufted Dining Benchimage 2 of Living and Home Beige Upholstered Tufted Dining Benchimage 3 of Living and Home Beige Upholstered Tufted Dining Benchimage 4 of Living and Home Beige Upholstered Tufted Dining Benchimage 5 of Living and Home Beige Upholstered Tufted Dining Bench

Living and Home Beige Upholstered Tufted Dining Bench

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£289.99

£289.99/each

Living and Home Beige Upholstered Tufted Dining Bench
Enhance your dining area with the elegance of the Living and Home dining bench. Featuring a sleek design, it includes a soft, upholstered seat and backrest for comfort. The tufted detailing adds a classic, sophisticated touch, complemented by the beige fabric that suits various decor styles. Sturdy legs ensure reliable support and stability, making this bench a stylish and practical seating choice for your dining room.
Linen upholstered seat & backrest for comfortTufted backrest & armless design for a classic touchSturdy rubberwood legs for durability

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here