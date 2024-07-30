Living and Home Rustic Bedside Table

This Living and Home bedside table combines a muted white finish, a sleek silhouette, and refined carved patterns. Designed for convenience, its compact size is suitable for your nighttime essentials, and the 3-tier open shelves provide easy access. The carved panels add a touch of detail, subtly enhancing the elegance of your bedroom. Additionally, its lightweight construction allows for easy repositioning within your room.