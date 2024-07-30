image 1 of Living and Home 2 Tier Round Glass Coffee Table Side Table Gold Frame
Living and Home 2 Tier Round Glass Coffee Table Side Table Gold Frame

Living and Home 2 Tier Round Glass Coffee Table Side Table Gold Frame
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with the Living and Home mid-century modern-inspired coffee table. Crafted from sturdy tempered glass, it boasts a sleek design that allows light to flow through, enhancing any space with a clean and airy feel. Featuring a practical two-tiered structure, this table provides ample storage for magazines, media, and electronics, while offering a welcoming surface for your morning coffee or evening drinks. Elevate your living area with this versatile and elegant addition.
Clear tempered glass & powder-coated metal tubeTwo-tier storage for sundriesEasy assembly & cleaning with smooth surface

