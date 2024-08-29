Living and Home Modern Upholstered Rocking Chair for Living Room & Bedroom - Grey

Introduce chic comfort to your home with the Living and Home rocking chair, seamlessly blending into any decor. Ergonomically designed for optimal support during rocking, it features faux wool upholstery and sponge filling for comfort that may lull you to sleep. Solid wood runners with rubber pads ensure a silent, floor-friendly rocking experience.