Living and Home Modern Arched Metal Floor Mirror - Gold

Our Living and Home floor mirror enhances the ambiance of any space with its meticulously crafted design. Featuring a sleek, modern silhouette complemented by a classic arched shape, it serves as an engaging focal point in any room. The black metal frame adds sophistication and versatility, seamlessly integrating with diverse interior styles. Ideal for placement in the bedroom, living room, or hallway.

Arched shape design is eye-catching Full-length mirror for head-to-toe view Easy installation, wall or floor mount

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)