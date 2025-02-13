Living and Home Arch Full Length Wall Mirror - Gold

This Living and Home full length wall mirror showcases a straightforward design that can subtly transform your room. The arched frame defines its aesthetic appeal, complemented by a black finish that adds visual interest. It includes all essential hardware for installation, allowing you to easily mount it on any empty wall to enhance the room decor. Pairing well with modern furniture, this mirror integrates seamlessly into various interior styles.

Durable metal & glass for long-term use Modern arch frame seamlessly fits every home Wall mount design helps save your floor space

