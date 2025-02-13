Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Arch Full Length Wall Mirror - Black

Living and Home Arch Full Length Wall Mirror - Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£45.00

£45.00/each

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Arch Full Length Wall Mirror - Black
This Living and Home full length wall mirror showcases a straightforward design that can subtly transform your room. The arched frame defines its aesthetic appeal, complemented by a black finish that adds visual interest. It includes all essential hardware for installation, allowing you to easily mount it on any empty wall to enhance the room decor. Pairing well with modern furniture, this mirror integrates seamlessly into various interior styles.
Durable metal & glass for long-term useModern arch frame seamlessly fits every homeWall mount design helps save your floor space
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here