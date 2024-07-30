Living and Home Frameless 1-Door LED Mirror Cabinet

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

The Living and Home mirror cabinet enhances your bathroom with luxury. Its sleek frameless design integrates seamlessly into any decor. The built-in LED lights offer ample illumination and are adjustable to suit different moods and activities. Equipped with a demister pad, this mirror ensures a fog-free reflection after a hot shower. The cabinet also includes two adjustable shelves for storing toiletries, pills, and cosmetics.

The Living and Home mirror cabinet enhances your bathroom with luxury. Its sleek frameless design integrates seamlessly into any decor. The built-in LED lights offer ample illumination and are adjustable to suit different moods and activities. Equipped with a demister pad, this mirror ensures a fog-free reflection after a hot shower. The cabinet also includes two adjustable shelves for storing toiletries, pills, and cosmetics.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.