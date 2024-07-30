Living and Home Grey 5-Panel Wooden Folding Pet Playpen

Give your pet a delightful play area with the Living and Home pet playpen. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, this playpen provides a safe and enjoyable space for your pet to exercise and relax. Crafted from high-quality wood and iron, it seamlessly combines durability and elegance. The mesh panels with double hinges offer versatility and flexibility, allowing you to create a secure enclosure. Easy to set up and transport, it is a convenient solution for pet owners on the move.