Living and Home Grey 6-Panel Wooden Folding Pet Playpen

Give your pet a fantastic play area with the Living and Home pet playpen. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this playpen offers a safe and enjoyable space for your pet to exercise and relax. Crafted from high-quality wood and iron, it seamlessly combines strength and beauty. The mesh panels with double hinges provide versatility and flexibility in creating a secure enclosure. Easy to set up and transport, it is a better solution for pet owners on the go.