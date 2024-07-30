image 1 of Living and Home Grey 6-Panel Wooden Folding Pet Playpen
Living and Home Grey 6-Panel Wooden Folding Pet Playpen

Living and Home Grey 6-Panel Wooden Folding Pet Playpen
Give your pet a fantastic play area with the Living and Home pet playpen. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this playpen offers a safe and enjoyable space for your pet to exercise and relax. Crafted from high-quality wood and iron, it seamlessly combines strength and beauty. The mesh panels with double hinges provide versatility and flexibility in creating a secure enclosure. Easy to set up and transport, it is a better solution for pet owners on the go.
Lockable door with latch for safetyQuick setup with no tools Easy to cleanadjustable shapes and size

