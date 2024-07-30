Living and Home Weatherproof Plastic Dog House Kennel with Skylight and Door - 70cm W x 84cm D x 76cm H

Made with durable plastic, the Living and Home dog house is built to endure various weather conditions while keeping your pet safe and comfortable. Its skylight design allows your pet to enjoy natural sunlight during the day while staying protected from the elements. The door is designed to keep cold air and rain out, ensuring a dry and cozy interior, while still allowing your pet easy access in and out of the kennel.