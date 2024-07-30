image 1 of Living and Home Weatherproof Plastic Dog House Kennel with Skylight and Door - 70cm W x 84cm D x 76cm H
image 1 of Living and Home Weatherproof Plastic Dog House Kennel with Skylight and Door - 70cm W x 84cm D x 76cm Himage 2 of Living and Home Weatherproof Plastic Dog House Kennel with Skylight and Door - 70cm W x 84cm D x 76cm Himage 3 of Living and Home Weatherproof Plastic Dog House Kennel with Skylight and Door - 70cm W x 84cm D x 76cm Himage 4 of Living and Home Weatherproof Plastic Dog House Kennel with Skylight and Door - 70cm W x 84cm D x 76cm Himage 5 of Living and Home Weatherproof Plastic Dog House Kennel with Skylight and Door - 70cm W x 84cm D x 76cm H

Living and Home Weatherproof Plastic Dog House Kennel with Skylight and Door - 70cm W x 84cm D x 76cm H

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Living and Home Weatherproof Plastic Dog House Kennel with Skylight and Door - 70cm W x 84cm D x 76cm H
Made with durable plastic, the Living and Home dog house is built to endure various weather conditions while keeping your pet safe and comfortable. Its skylight design allows your pet to enjoy natural sunlight during the day while staying protected from the elements. The door is designed to keep cold air and rain out, ensuring a dry and cozy interior, while still allowing your pet easy access in and out of the kennel.
Weatherproof plastic with superb longevityskylight and ventilation for natural light and airflowelevated floor keeps pet dry and comfortable

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here