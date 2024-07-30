Living and Home Foldable Enclosed Cat Litter Box Toilet with Scoop

The Living and Home fully enclosed cat litter box efficiently contains litter and minimizes odor. The enclosed structure supports your cat's natural jumping instincts. Cleaning is easy with the pull-out drawer and included scoop. Featuring a clear plastic front door and a top entry with lid grooves to trap litter, it offers practicality for both you and your feline companions.