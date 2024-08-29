image 1 of Living and Home Plastic Foldable Cat Litter Box - Top Entry
image 1 of Living and Home Plastic Foldable Cat Litter Box - Top Entryimage 2 of Living and Home Plastic Foldable Cat Litter Box - Top Entryimage 3 of Living and Home Plastic Foldable Cat Litter Box - Top Entryimage 4 of Living and Home Plastic Foldable Cat Litter Box - Top Entryimage 5 of Living and Home Plastic Foldable Cat Litter Box - Top Entry

Living and Home Plastic Foldable Cat Litter Box - Top Entry

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Living and Home Plastic Foldable Cat Litter Box - Top Entry
Simplify litter maintenance with the Living and Home Top Entry Plastic Folding Cat Litter Box. Its innovative double-entry design prevents litter spills, while the foldable feature ensures portability during travel or house moves. The pull-out drawer design makes litter cleaning effortless, complemented by the included shovel for added convenience.
Minimize litter spillage with two-way entry, one-way exitSlide-out tray for easy cleaningFoldable and durable plastic construction

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here