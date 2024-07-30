image 1 of Living and Home Folding Portable Dog Pet Stairs Ramp White
image 1 of Living and Home Folding Portable Dog Pet Stairs Ramp Whiteimage 2 of Living and Home Folding Portable Dog Pet Stairs Ramp Whiteimage 3 of Living and Home Folding Portable Dog Pet Stairs Ramp Whiteimage 4 of Living and Home Folding Portable Dog Pet Stairs Ramp Whiteimage 5 of Living and Home Folding Portable Dog Pet Stairs Ramp White

Living and Home Folding Portable Dog Pet Stairs Ramp White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Living and Home Folding Portable Dog Pet Stairs Ramp White
If you have a small or elderly dog that struggles to climb onto beds, couches, or cars, the Living and Home dog pet ramp is the perfect solution. Made from durable, lightweight materials, this ramp is easy to carry and transport. It features a non-slip surface and side rails to ensure your pet's safety and stability. The ramp's foldable design allows for easy storage when not in use, making it a convenient addition to your home.
Sturdy plastic constructionFoldable design for convenient storage and transportationNon-slip surface and sturdy side rails ensure safety

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here