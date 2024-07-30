Living and Home Folding Portable Dog Pet Stairs Ramp White

If you have a small or elderly dog that struggles to climb onto beds, couches, or cars, the Living and Home dog pet ramp is the perfect solution. Made from durable, lightweight materials, this ramp is easy to carry and transport. It features a non-slip surface and side rails to ensure your pet's safety and stability. The ramp's foldable design allows for easy storage when not in use, making it a convenient addition to your home.