Ariete ARPK27 Vintage Retro Dome Kettle, 2 Slice Toaster & Jug Blender Set, Blue

Kettle with a vintage design that recalls old-fashioned shapes, essential to taste moments like breakfast or tea break at their best. Equipped with removable and washable scale filter, cold surfaces, an ergonomic handle with soft touch finishing and auto-off system, it's an essential ally in every kitchen. 2-slice vintage toaster without pliers to toast simple slices or filled sandwiches, with auto eject and removable crumb tray, six levels of browning, cool touch sides and defrosting, heating and cooking function. Bringing a vintage flair to the kitchen, the Ariete AR8303 1000W Glass Jug Blender in nostalgic cream finish boasts a 1.5 litre glass jug and 4 stainless steel blades, ensuring you get optimum blending without chunks. With 4 different blending speeds as well as pulse and ice-crush functions, the AR8304 is suited to help you to prep food easily and quickly. Achieve precision with the handy measuring cup in the lid, and ensure the kitchen stays mess-free by adding ingredients to your smoothie recipe via the hole in the lid.