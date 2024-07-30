So Eco Gentle Facial Buffer

Get healthy and glowy skin with the So Eco Gentle Facial Buffer! Designed with natural cotton, this facial buffer gently and effectively removes dirt, excess oils, and makeup for cleansed and refreshed skin. Ideal for sensitive skin, this buffer can be used daily.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Massage in circular motions, revealing clean, polished skin. Use with or without cleanser. Machine wash once a week.

• Gentle & effective

• Suitable for daily use

• Pore unclogging

• Plastic-free packaging