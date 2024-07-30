Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks Rejuvenating Skin Set
image 1 of Brushworks Rejuvenating Skin Setimage 2 of Brushworks Rejuvenating Skin Setimage 3 of Brushworks Rejuvenating Skin Setimage 4 of Brushworks Rejuvenating Skin Setimage 5 of Brushworks Rejuvenating Skin Set

Brushworks Rejuvenating Skin Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

Brushworks Rejuvenating Skin Set
Transform your skin, improve elasticity, and promote skin rejuvenation. The Brazilian Rose Quartz Roller soothes, cools, and reduces puffiness, whilst the Micro Needle Derma Roller brightens and tightens skin to improve its overall appearance. The perfect gift for any skincare lover!This set includes: Brazilian Rose Quartz Roller and Micro Needle Derma Roller.PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use the Brazilian Rose Quartz Roller:• Cleanse your face and apply your favourite serum or oil to the skin• Begin with the chin and jawline, starting at the centre and rolling outwards towards the ear lobes• Cheeks should be rolled from the nose straight across the cheek bones towards the top of the ear• Use the smaller end for the under-eye area, this can be rolled gently outwards towards the temple• For the eyebrow area, gently follow the contour of your brow bone, from the bridge of your nose towards the temples• The forehead should be rolled from the middle outwards• Repeat the same motion 4-5 times in each areaHow to Use the Micro Needle Derma Roller:• If desired, apply your favourite serum before you begin rolling• You can roll the needles in three directions - vertical, horizontal, and diagonally. Spend no more than a total of two minutes using the roller in one session• Start by gently rolling up and down your forehead, cheeks and chin.  Do not apply too much pressure and stay away from the eye area• You can then switch to horizontal movements followed by diagonal ones

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here