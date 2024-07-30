Brushworks Rejuvenating Skin Set

Transform your skin, improve elasticity, and promote skin rejuvenation. The Brazilian Rose Quartz Roller soothes, cools, and reduces puffiness, whilst the Micro Needle Derma Roller brightens and tightens skin to improve its overall appearance. The perfect gift for any skincare lover!

This set includes: Brazilian Rose Quartz Roller and Micro Needle Derma Roller.

PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use the Brazilian Rose Quartz Roller:

• Cleanse your face and apply your favourite serum or oil to the skin

• Begin with the chin and jawline, starting at the centre and rolling outwards towards the ear lobes

• Cheeks should be rolled from the nose straight across the cheek bones towards the top of the ear

• Use the smaller end for the under-eye area, this can be rolled gently outwards towards the temple

• For the eyebrow area, gently follow the contour of your brow bone, from the bridge of your nose towards the temples

• The forehead should be rolled from the middle outwards

• Repeat the same motion 4-5 times in each area

How to Use the Micro Needle Derma Roller:

• If desired, apply your favourite serum before you begin rolling

• You can roll the needles in three directions - vertical, horizontal, and diagonally. Spend no more than a total of two minutes using the roller in one session

• Start by gently rolling up and down your forehead, cheeks and chin. Do not apply too much pressure and stay away from the eye area

• You can then switch to horizontal movements followed by diagonal ones