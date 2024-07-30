So Eco 4 Piece Tweezer Set - Rose Gold

Elevate your beauty kit with the So Eco Tweezer Set. Made from high quality, hand-crafted stainless steel, this set is perfect for performance and precision.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

This set includes:

1 x Slanted Tweezer - The classic tweezer, great for taming brows and targeting large areas of the face

1 x Straight Tweezer- For precision, use this tweezer to apply lashes or for nail art

1 x Slanted Point Tweezer- A multi-purpose tweezer, perfect for perfecting your brow arch

1 x Pointed Tweezer- Perfect for precise plucking and the removal of ingrown hairs and splinters

• High quality stainless steel

• All in one set

• Hygienic

• Plastic-free packaging