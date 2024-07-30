Brushworks Luxury Hair Towel & Shower Cap

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Treat your hair to some TLC with ultra-soft, luxury hair towel and shower cap duo. The luxury hair towel wicks away moisture to reduce drying time and heat damage. The shower cap is great for keeping your hair dry whilst in the shower and can also be used to help to lock in moisture from your favourite hair mask or treatment.

Treat your hair to some TLC with ultra-soft, luxury hair towel and shower cap duo. The luxury hair towel wicks away moisture to reduce drying time and heat damage. The shower cap is great for keeping your hair dry whilst in the shower and can also be used to help to lock in moisture from your favourite hair mask or treatment. This set includes: Luxury Hair Towel and Shower Cap. PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly. • Lightweight & easy to use • Reduces damage • Luxury duo • Locks in moisture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.