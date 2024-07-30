Marketplace.
Bring the spa to you with the stunning Brushworks Jade Roller! Packed with endless health benefits, this natural crystal helps to stimulate blood flow and massages your skin for a youthful and radiant glow. Use the roller over your favourite serums to increase absorption. Perfect for cooling, smoothing and reducing the appearance of pores and puffiness.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:• Cleanse your face and apply serums or oil to the skin• Gently apply pressure and perform upward and outward strokes over the skin, at the end of each stroke lift the roller and start over, don’t be tempted to roll back and forwards• Begin with the chin and jawline, starting at the centre and rolling outwards towards the ear lobes• Cheeks should be rolled from the nose straight across the cheek bones towards the top of the ear• Use the smaller end for the under-eye area, this can be rolled gently outwards towards the temple• For the eyebrow area, gently follow the contour of your brow bone, from the bridge of your nose towards the temples• The forehead should be rolled from the middle outwards. You can finish the forehead with a slow and soothing roll starting between your eyebrows and up to the hair line• Repeat the same motion 4-5 times in each areaStore in the fridge for an extra cooling effect. Your roller should be wiped down with a dry or damp clean cloth. Do not wash with water.

