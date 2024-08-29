Brushworks Nail Pamper Set

Instantly trim, shape and file with this luxury nail set. Finished in a pretty pink coating, it is perfect for healthy pampered nails. The ultimate set for achieving healthy, pampered nails at home. Made from stainless steel, these nail clippers can cut nails smoothly and precisely and is safe and easy to use on both adults and children.

This set includes: Precision Scissors, Nail Clipper, Cuticle Pusher and Six Sided Nail Buffer.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

• Durable stainless steel

• Easy to use

• Suitable for the whole family

• Precise