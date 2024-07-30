So Eco Gentle Exfoliating Sponge

The So Eco Gentle Exfoliating Sponge features a blend of cotton and ramie fibres that gently exfoliates the skin, for a silky-smooth finish. Featuring a strap for a secure hold, this eco-friendly sponge creates a luxurious lather when you add your favourite bath and shower gels.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply apply your favourite bath products and massage in circular motions, revealing clean, polished skin. Machine wash once a week.

• Gentle & effective

• Strap for a secure hold

• Pore unclogging

• Plastic-free packaging