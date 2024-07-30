Brushworks Luxury Hair Towels - 2 Pack

Say no to wet and frizzy hair with the Brushworks Luxury Hair Towels! Featuring two highly absorbent microfibre hair wraps that dry hair five times faster than cotton, this hair wrap duo is the perfect addition to your daily routine. Gentler than towel drying, these hair wraps reduce breakage and frizz bringing you one step closer to stronger and healthier hair. Once dry, just unwrap and style!

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Tilt your head forward and cover your hair with the hair wrap, making sure the large, curved end is at back

• Twist the front of the hair wrap, making sure all your hair remains inside

• Secure the hair wrap in place with the elasticated loop at the front to the button at the back