So Eco 2-1 Exfoliating Glove

Give your skin some TLC with the So Eco 2 in 1 Exfoliating Glove! This multi-purpose glove features two sides, one textured side for exfoliating and removing dead skin cells and a smoother, cotton side which helps to lather your favourite products onto the skin.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply apply your favourite soap to the glove and gently massage your skin in circular motions. Use weekly to maintain smooth skin. Keep your glove feeling brand new by hanging it up to dry after use.

• Dual sided

• Exfoliating & smoothing

• Pore unclogging

• Plastic-free packaging