Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks Pastel Nail Buffing Blocks
image 1 of Brushworks Pastel Nail Buffing Blocksimage 2 of Brushworks Pastel Nail Buffing Blocksimage 3 of Brushworks Pastel Nail Buffing Blocksimage 4 of Brushworks Pastel Nail Buffing Blocksimage 5 of Brushworks Pastel Nail Buffing Blocks

Brushworks Pastel Nail Buffing Blocks

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£4.99

£4.99/each

Brushworks Pastel Nail Buffing Blocks
Get the Brushworks Buffing Block set for salon perfect nails – we’re not buffing! This nail block duo gently polishes dull looking nails to give them an ultra-smooth and healthy shine. Use every few days to help maintain a healthy-looking finish.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.• Salon-worthy results• Easy to use• Portable• Durable

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here