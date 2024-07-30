So Eco Biodegradable Pedicure Foot Rasp

Get effortlessly smooth feet with the So Eco Biodegradable Foot Rasp! Made from stainless steel, this duo sided foot file safely and effectively removes rough skin, corns, and calluses within minutes, without the need to soak your feet. Paired with an easy grip handle which makes it easy to file away hard skin, this foot file is the perfect addition to your pedicure kit.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply line the file up with any unwanted dry skin and file. Use 1-2 times a week to see the best results.

• Dual sided

• Effective

• Biodegradable

• Plastic-free packaging