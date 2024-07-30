Brushworks Rose Resin Roller & Gua Sha

Treat yourself or a loved one to the gorgeous Rose Resin Roller & Gua Sha Set - a pamper kit essential that everyone is raving about! Packed with endless health benefits, these massage tools help to stimulate blood flow and tighten skin for a youthful and radiant glow. Use the roller over your favourite serums to increase absorption. Perfect for cooling, smoothing and reducing the appearance of pores and puffiness.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Cleanse your face and apply serums or oil to the skin

• Gently apply pressure and perform upward and outward strokes over the skin, at the end of each stroke lift the roller and start over

• Begin with the chin and jawline, starting at the centre and rolling outwards towards the ear lobes

• Cheeks should be rolled from the nose straight across the cheek bones towards the top of the ear

• Use the smaller end for the under-eye area, this can be rolled gently outwards towards the temple

• For the eyebrow area, gently follow the contour of your brow bone, from the bridge of your nose towards the temples

• The forehead should be rolled from the middle outwards

• Repeat the same motion 4-5 times in each area

Store in the fridge for an extra cooling effect. Your roller should be wiped down with a dry or damp clean cloth. Do not wash with water.