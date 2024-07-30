Brushworks Back Comb Brush

Add drama and volume to your hair with the Brushworks Back Combing Brush! Featuring an easy grip handle that can also be used to section your hair, this brush adds volume to flat hair with minimal damage or breakage.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Use the tail of the brush to section hair, then gently tease the hair towards the scalp right down to the root

• Repeat until you have your desired volume and shape