Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks Wonder Bobble Large Clear (Pack of 5)
image 1 of Brushworks Wonder Bobble Large Clear (Pack of 5)image 2 of Brushworks Wonder Bobble Large Clear (Pack of 5)image 3 of Brushworks Wonder Bobble Large Clear (Pack of 5)image 4 of Brushworks Wonder Bobble Large Clear (Pack of 5)image 5 of Brushworks Wonder Bobble Large Clear (Pack of 5)

Brushworks Wonder Bobble Large Clear (Pack of 5)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£3.99

£3.99/each

Brushworks Wonder Bobble Large Clear (Pack of 5)
Say no to crimped and kinked hair with the Brushworks Wonder Bobble Set in Clear! The innovative coil design means you can keep your hair in place without the headaches, breakage and pulling of traditional hair ties. Both hygienic and non-soaking, these bobbles are the solution to your hair problems.This pack contains 5 large clear hair bobbles.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.• Secure & gentle• No pulling or snagging• Long lasting• Hygienic

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here