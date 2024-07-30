So Eco Spa Headband

Tired of your hair getting in the way when you are doing your makeup or skincare routine? Well, we have a solution, our So Eco Spa Headband! This ultra-soft, natural bamboo headband keeps your luscious locks away from your face with ease so that it stays dry and out of harm's way. Elasticated head band fits all head shapes.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

• Ultra-soft bamboo

• Effective & convenient

• Elasticated band

• Plastic-free packaging