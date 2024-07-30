Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks Professional Oval Detangling Hair Brush - Pink
image 1 of Brushworks Professional Oval Detangling Hair Brush - Pinkimage 2 of Brushworks Professional Oval Detangling Hair Brush - Pinkimage 3 of Brushworks Professional Oval Detangling Hair Brush - Pinkimage 4 of Brushworks Professional Oval Detangling Hair Brush - Pink

Brushworks Professional Oval Detangling Hair Brush - Pink

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£5.99

£5.99/each

Brushworks Professional Oval Detangling Hair Brush - Pink
For silky and tangle-free hair, use the Brushworks Oval Detangling Brush in pink! The soft bristles are gentle on the scalp and help to reduce damage caused by brushing which results in fewer split ends. The brush easily glides through your hair without pulling, for pain-free brushing. Perfect for all hair types, this detangling hair brush can be used on wet or dry.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.• Detangles & smooths• Provides pain-free brushing• Perfect for all hair types• Suitable for wet and dry hair

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here