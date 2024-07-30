Brushworks Blow Dry Paddle Brush

Achieve the perfect blow-dry with Brushworks Blow Dry Paddle Brush! Featuring an easy grip, soft touch handle and flexi-soft bristles arranged in spaced out rows, this brush promises a faster blow dry! The spaced-out bristle design allows for pain-free detangling, whilst the soft bristles gently massage the scalp to stimulate circulation at the follicle. Great for all hair types and on wet or dry hair.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Start by drying your hair roughly around 80% and spritz with heat protectant

• Section the hair into medium sections across the head and direct the heat at the root of the hair. Keep the hairdryer on medium heat for best results or low if you have curly hair

• Direct the heat at the brush when blow-drying your hair, keeping tension as you move the brush through your hair

• Finish with hairspray to lock your look into place