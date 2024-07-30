Brushworks Massaging Shampoo Brush

Gently exfoliate and massage your scalp with the Brushworks Massaging Shampoo Brush! This fabulous hair-care tool is designed to stimulate healthy hair growth, control dandruff and excess oil buildup. A sleek design that is easy to grip when wet, this brush can be used with your favourite shampoos or oils. The well-spaced bristles make it suitable for fine or thick hair.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Lather your hair with your favourite shampoo or oil and simply move the silicone bristles around in a circular motion. Rinse well after use.

• Stimulates hair growth

• Effectively cleanses

• Removes oil buildup

• Suitable for all hair types