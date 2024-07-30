Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks Satin Hair Turban
image 1 of Brushworks Satin Hair Turbanimage 2 of Brushworks Satin Hair Turbanimage 3 of Brushworks Satin Hair Turbanimage 4 of Brushworks Satin Hair Turbanimage 5 of Brushworks Satin Hair Turban

Brushworks Satin Hair Turban

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£9.99

£9.99/each

Brushworks Satin Hair Turban
Wake up to beautifully smooth and frizz-free hair with the Brushworks Satin Hair Turban! Excellent for curly hair, this luxury satin hair accessory features a stylish bow design and an elasticated band to keep the turban in place while you sleep.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.• Ultra-soft satin material• Keeps hair frizz-free & reduces breakage• Comfortable• Increases longevity of curls overnight

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here