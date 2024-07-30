Brushworks Exclusive Makeup Brush Set

Upgrade your brush collection with these must-have, travel size, vegan makeup brushes. Create airbrushed makeup looks with the face, eye, brow and lip brushes and store in the pretty pink cosmetics case. The brushes are super soft and suitable for applying liquid, cream and powder formulas. PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly This set includes: • Powder Brush – Evenly apply powder with ease • Angled Contour Brush – Perfect for applying bronzer & contour in the correct places • Tapered Blush Brush – Apply blush & highlighter precisely • Foundation Brush – Create a perfect base with this brush • Fluffy Angled Eyeshadow Brush – Blend pigment into the crease • Tapered Eyeshadow Brush – Apply an even amount of eyeshadow to the lid & blend easily • Angled Brow Brush - Precisely fill in brows with powder or pomade product • Angled Spoolie - Brush through the brows and even out product • Pink Makeup Bag - Perfect to store all must-have brushes & essential makeup in