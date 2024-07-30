Brushworks Perfume Travel Atomiser

Introducing the Brushworks Travel Atomiser – the world’s best kept secret on how to smell amazing all day! Refillable in seconds, this rose gold atomiser holds 4ml of your favourite perfume which is equivalent to 50 sprays!

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Just remove the cap of your signature scent and fit the bottom of the atomizer to the nozzle then pump to fill.

• Refillable & reusable

• Travel friendly

• Holds up to 4ml

• Easy to use