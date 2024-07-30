Brushworks Cuticle Pusher

Achieve effortless salon results at home with the Brushworks Cuticle Pusher! This double-ended stainless-steel tool can be used on natural and artificial nails. Use the cuticle pusher to shape and scrape away dead cuticles or nail glue for acrylic nails.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Simply soak your fingers in warm water to soften your cuticles. Gently push them back with the curved edge and scrape away dead cuticle with the slanted end.

• Easy to use

• Dual ended

• High quality stainless steel

• Comfortable grip