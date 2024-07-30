Marketplace.
Brushworks Cuticle Pusher

Achieve effortless salon results at home with the Brushworks Cuticle Pusher! This double-ended stainless-steel tool can be used on natural and artificial nails. Use the cuticle pusher to shape and scrape away dead cuticles or nail glue for acrylic nails.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:Simply soak your fingers in warm water to soften your cuticles. Gently push them back with the curved edge and scrape away dead cuticle with the slanted end.• Easy to use• Dual ended• High quality stainless steel• Comfortable grip

