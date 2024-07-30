Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks Nude Satin Nipple Covers - 4 Pairs
image 1 of Brushworks Nude Satin Nipple Covers - 4 Pairsimage 2 of Brushworks Nude Satin Nipple Covers - 4 Pairsimage 3 of Brushworks Nude Satin Nipple Covers - 4 Pairsimage 4 of Brushworks Nude Satin Nipple Covers - 4 Pairsimage 5 of Brushworks Nude Satin Nipple Covers - 4 Pairs

Brushworks Nude Satin Nipple Covers - 4 Pairs

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£5.99

£5.99/each

Brushworks Nude Satin Nipple Covers - 4 Pairs
Feel confident in any outfit with the Brushworks Satin Petal Nipple Covers. Designed to create a smooth and discrete look under the tightest of clothing, our self-adhesive covers are lightweight, long-lasting and easy to apply.Contains 4 nipple covers – dispose after use.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:Simply apply the covers as and when you need.• Lightweight• Long lasting• Discreet• Comfortable & easy to apply

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here