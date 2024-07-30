Brushworks Nude Satin Nipple Covers - 4 Pairs

Feel confident in any outfit with the Brushworks Satin Petal Nipple Covers. Designed to create a smooth and discrete look under the tightest of clothing, our self-adhesive covers are lightweight, long-lasting and easy to apply.

Contains 4 nipple covers – dispose after use.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Simply apply the covers as and when you need.

• Lightweight

• Long lasting

• Discreet

• Comfortable & easy to apply