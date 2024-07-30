Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks Magnifying Mirror (10X Magnification)
image 1 of Brushworks Magnifying Mirror (10X Magnification)image 2 of Brushworks Magnifying Mirror (10X Magnification)image 3 of Brushworks Magnifying Mirror (10X Magnification)image 4 of Brushworks Magnifying Mirror (10X Magnification)

Brushworks Magnifying Mirror (10X Magnification)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£4.99

£4.99/each

Brushworks Magnifying Mirror (10X Magnification)
Get up close and personal with the Brushworks Magnifying Mirror! Perfect for tweezing, makeup application and putting in contact lenses, this 10x magnifying mirror is a beauty essential. Complete with suction cups on the back, this mirror is portable, practical and great for the home or whilst travelling.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.• Travel friendly• 10x magnification• Suction cups• Portable

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here