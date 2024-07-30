Brushworks Tapered Powder Brush

Undeniably soft, the Brushworks Tapered Powder Brush is a great addition to your everyday make-up routine! Created with allergy-free, synthetic bristles this ergonomically designed brush easily applies and blends powders into the skin.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Swirl the brush into the powder of your choice and tap off any excess

• Buff and blend product in circular motions in desired area

• Repeat step one and two for a more buildable look