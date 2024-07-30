Brushworks White & Gold Travel Makeup Brush Set

Don’t go anywhere without the Brushworks Travel Brush Set! Made with super soft, allergy free taklon bristles, these 4 mini brushes are the perfect tools to create flawless on-the-go makeup looks. Suitable for both liquids and powders, Brushworks has you covered. Suitable for sensitive skin.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

This set includes:

Multi-Tasking Brush. Featuring densely packed taklon bristles and a tapered design, this dome-shaped brush effortlessly applies both powder and liquid products for smooth, even coverage. Perfect for blush, bronzer and highlighter.

Mini Powder Brush. This ultra-soft powder brush seamlessly blends and sets powders for a flawless finish. Designed with fluffy and synthetic taklon bristles, the large brush head evenly applies loose or pressed powders and foundations into the skin.

Mini Concealer Brush. Suitable for use with both cream or liquid, this brush is perfect for covering dark under-eye circles, blemishes or imperfections.

Mini Foundation / Eye Shading Brush. Specifically shaped and cut to blend round the eye, the precise brush allows you to effectively apply concealer or eyeshadow to achieve evenly blended results.