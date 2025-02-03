Brushworks White & Gold Brow Duo Brush

Achieve full and fluffy brows with the Brushworks Brow Duo Brush! Tame, shape and blend your brows with ease. Perfect to use with cream and powder products.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Use the angled brush to fill in your brows and create natural, hair like strokes or use it to carve out the arch with concealer. Can also be used to apply highlight to the brow bone

• Finish by diffusing product with the spoolie end, combing through the hairs to achieve the perfect brow