Brushworks White & Gold Highlight and Contour Brush

Expertly define and highlight your natural features with the Brushworks Highlight and Contour Brush! Suitable for both liquids and powders – this densely packed, double ended brush, allows for smooth and fuss-free face sculpting. Designed to give a precise and bold highlight, the pointed brush will bring out the best of your natural features. Use the fluffy, tapered end for contour.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Dab brush into product and tap off any excess

• Lightly dust your highlight on the top of the cheeks, brow bone and the centre of the nose for an airbrushed look

• For contour – sweep the brush with a little pressure on the hollows of your cheeks, sides of the nose and jawline to add definition and sculpt the face