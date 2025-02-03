Marketplace.
Brushworks White & Gold Highlight and Contour Brush
Expertly define and highlight your natural features with the Brushworks Highlight and Contour Brush! Suitable for both liquids and powders – this densely packed, double ended brush, allows for smooth and fuss-free face sculpting. Designed to give a precise and bold highlight, the pointed brush will bring out the best of your natural features. Use the fluffy, tapered end for contour.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:• Dab brush into product and tap off any excess• Lightly dust your highlight on the top of the cheeks, brow bone and the centre of the nose for an airbrushed look• For contour – sweep the brush with a little pressure on the hollows of your cheeks, sides of the nose and jawline to add definition and sculpt the face
