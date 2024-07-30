Brushworks White & Gold Foundation Brush

Create a flawless base with the Brushworks Foundation Brush! Made with soft taklon bristles, this dense, flat brush will effortlessly glide across the face for an airbrushed finish. The tapered brush perfectly fits into facial contours for streak-free application. Use with your favourite cream or liquid foundation.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Dab the flat side of the brush into your chosen foundation

• Use long, stroking motions to apply and blend foundation for a streak-free finish