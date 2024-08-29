Brushworks White & Gold Multi Tasking Brush

Need to create flawless looks on the go? The Brushworks Multi-Tasking Brush is a makeup bag essential! Featuring densely packed taklon bristles and a tapered design, this dome-shaped brush effortlessly applies both powder and liquid products for smooth, even coverage. Perfect for blush, bronzer and highlighter.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Swirl the brush into the product of your choice and tap off any excess

• Buff and blend product in circular motions in desired area

• Repeat step one and two for a more buildable look